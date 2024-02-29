New conference centre among chamber of commerce election priorities

The Launceston Chamber of Commerce has outlined its key election priorities, detailing what they want to see from the next elected government.
Newly appointed chamber of commerce chief executive Alina Bain said the vision for Launceston to be one of the greatest regional cities in the world relied heavily on all three levels of government.
"The chamber is optimistic about the opportunities for the North, but there is work to be done," Ms Bain said.
"We will be a part of that and we look to the candidates to form and share a clear vision for economic prosperity for the North."
Among the list of nine priorities were a new conference centre, leveraging Launceston's gastronomy opportunity and reducing red tape for businesses.
Ms Bain said the city needed a multi-purpose facility that could hold a large number of delegates.
"We all know that business events contribute exponentially to the local economy," Ms Bain said.
"This isn't going to happen overnight but from that, we will see that our supporting industries will fly because there will be this level of activity.
"The starting point for that is a feasibility study which we completely support and endorse."
Throughout the election campaign, Ms Bain said the main policies introduced from parties she believed would benefit Launceston businesses were around reducing energy costs.
"Cost of living pressures and also cost of business pressures are really causing some difficulties for our businesses here in Launceston," Ms Bain said.
"We're pleased to see the parties addressing those, but we would like to see more from all candidates in regards to economic development and longer term vision for the North to stimulate economic activity."
Chamber president Kate Daley said the chamber wanted a "step-change focus" for Tasmania.
"We need to work together to leverage our natural resources and support human capital - what is our competitive and comparative advantage, and what do we need it to be in the future?," Ms Daley said.
"What does economic prosperity for everyone look like? This is our focus at the chamber and one which we will be pushing candidates to consider."
