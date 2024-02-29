2024 Spoke Motorcycle Festival encourages conversations and celebration

The Spoke Motorcycle Festival is not just about motorcycles, it's about bringing people who share a common interest together.
The three day event includes a variety of bike racing for adults and kids, camping, glamping as well as Tasmanian live music, food and drink.
Founder and Creative Director of the festival, Brett Withington said the festival was inspired after a conversation he had while waiting for his new bike at Harley Davidson House of Motorcycles.
''While I was waiting there was about 40 blokes standing around and having a beer and chatting about all things motorbikes,'' Mr Withington said.
''They spoke about their motorcycle adventures and good times.
''I joined in and found it really cool - I walked away feeling really good about the social interactions we had.''
''It's so great for men's mental health, and I thought there has to be more of this.''
From here Mr Withington emailed the famous Malle Mile event in London, a non stop celebration of speed, music and motorcycle culture.
''I emailed them thinking there is no way I'll get a reply,'' he said.
''To my surprise, I got a reply with their advice and support.''
''At the time I was in London so I got to visit the organisers and they gave me great encouragement to bring something similar to Tasmania.''
Mr Withington said the inaugural event in 2022 was an ''overwhelming success'' and this year's event is expected to see 800 - 1000 people in attendance.
The event is held on a ''pristine piece of the East Coast'' at the Mayfair Estate, just south of Swansea.
''Spoke Motorcycle Festival celebrates Tasmania's distinct and pristine natural environment and is one of only a handful of motorcycle festivals worldwide that also features stunning ocean views,'' Mr Withington said.
''It's a family friendly event, based around community, friendship and a common interest. A place where people can chat with a new or old friend about their motorbike, the dream bike, their adventures had or the next one planned.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.