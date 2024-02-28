Lobby group calls for rent caps, short-stay blitz to ease housing crisis

Homelessness, high cost of living and food insecurity are some of the concerns that the Tasmanian Council of Social Services has called on politicians to commit to solving this election election campaign.
TasCOSS chief executive Adrienne Picone said too many of the entrenched problems plaguing the state persist or have worsened, despite efforts by previous governments.
"We need all parties and candidates to think big with ambitious policy, grounded in evidence, which address the long-term, structural causes of poverty and inequality," Ms Picone said.
At the top of the advocacy group's list of priorities was reducing homelessness and providing better protections for renters.
TasCOSS called on parties to introduce a limit to rent rises and restrictions on whole homes being added to short-stay accommodation in certain local government areas where vacancy rates are tight.
She also called for an extension of energy bill relief, boosting the minimum relief to $250 from $180 at present.
She also said the category of Tasmanians eligible for the relief should be widened.
Also on TasCOSS' election wish list were increased funding for school lunch programs, free public transport for vulnerable Tasmanians, and introduction of a telecoms concession for pensioners, low-income earners and concession card holders.
TasCOSS also called for additional funding for community advocacy organisations with increased funding under five-year contracts.
