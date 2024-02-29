Additional layer of protection added to Campbell Town drinking water

Campbell Town residents have an additional layer of protection in their drinking water after ultraviolet (UV) disinfection was installed at the Campbell Town Water Treatment Plant.
TasWater senior project manager Amanda Allen said construction was complete with the new technology commissioned earlier this year.
UV light is part of natural sunlight. When it enters a microorganism like a virus or bacteria, its energy damages the microorganisms cellular function, impacting its ability to grow.
UV disinfection doesn't affect the taste, colour or odour of the water, but adds an additional layer of protection, further reducing the risk of harmful microbes entering the water supply.
Ms Allen said the recent Campbell Town treatment followed instillation in Bridport, Scottsdale, Bracknell, Westbury, Longford, St Helen and Deloraine.
"We are investing in water quality projects in regional communities across Tasmania to ensure we maintain our 100 per cent annual microbiological compliance," Ms Allen said.
"Sunlight is a great disinfectant because it contains UV, and this is basically us replicating that natural process.
"This is another way we can safeguard the quality of water at the Campbell Town Water Treatment Plant."
She said newly installed piping fed the water to the UV disinfection facility to be treated before it left the plant and was delivered to customers.
"UV treatment helps us to meet our priority of providing water that is safe to drink and continuing to meet modern drinking water standards."
