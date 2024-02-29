The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Additional layer of protection added to Campbell Town drinking water

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UV treated water is now available to residents of Campbell Town. Picture file
UV treated water is now available to residents of Campbell Town. Picture file

Campbell Town residents have an additional layer of protection in their drinking water after ultraviolet (UV) disinfection was installed at the Campbell Town Water Treatment Plant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.