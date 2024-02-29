Motorcycle council claims road safety campaign was poorly done

The government's road safety campaign has come under criticism from Tasmania's largest motorcycle body, despite a plateauing road toll.
It comes after five riders were killed on the state's roads last December, with four of those accidents involving another vehicle.
There were only two fatalities for the other 11 months of 2023, even with increased police presence over the Christmas period.
Tasmanian Motorcycle Council public officer Paul Bullock said safety messaging had been very poorly done by the relevant authorities.
"A road safety campaign for motorcyclists over the summer period may have helped to alleviate some or all of these accidents," he said.
"There is now motorcycle safety advertising on TV, which is too late.
"These advertisements should have been done in October or November leading up to the Christmas holidays."
Just this morning, emergency services were called to a crash between a car and a motorbike on the state's East Coast.
Elephant Pass Road in Gray was closed in both directions for 15 minutes while the incident was cleared.
Mr Bullock said the council had been pushing for a share the road advertising campaigns for many years, with the issue first being raised back in September 2014.
Although 6872 new motorcycles have hit the road since 2008, there hasn't been a dramatic increase in fatalities in the following 16 years.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson was contacted for comment, but is yet to respond.
