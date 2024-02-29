The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Motorcycle council claims road safety campaign was poorly done

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated February 29 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian Motorcycle Council has claimed that current road safety advertising was poorly timed. Picture by Scott Gelston
The Tasmanian Motorcycle Council has claimed that current road safety advertising was poorly timed. Picture by Scott Gelston

The government's road safety campaign has come under criticism from Tasmania's largest motorcycle body, despite a plateauing road toll.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.