Antique guns used as weapons but moves in Tassie to weaken laws

A national gun policy academic says antique guns can operate perfectly if they are in good working condition.
Tasmania's major political parties are vowing to reinstate laws that allow people to freely own antique guns, despite the risks they can still be used as weapons to commit crime.
Tasmania Police removed a legal exemption that put pre-1900 muzzleloading guns outside of state control, and introduced licensing and registration requirements for antique gun owners.
Police said the exemption had been used to justify ownership of unregistered antique guns capable of holding modern cartridge ammunition, and further, that it was difficult to prove or disprove the year a gun was made.
University of Sydney associate professor Philip Alpers, who works on public health gun policy, said if an antique gun has been well looked after it could still be used as a gun.
He raised the example of a recent court case where a pre-1900 Boer War revolver was found at a crime scene.
"Firearms have a long decay curve. That means, if you look after them they can still be operational many, many years later," Associate Professor Alpers said.
"As long as you can find ammunition for them, old guns can still work perfectly well."
Until 2021 laws in the United Kingdom (UK) allowed antique guns to be bought and sold freely without regulation.
This legal loophole gave criminals the ability to obtain old but functioning firearms to commit crimes with guns that were untraceable.
A 2020 UK government report said such guns were being exploited by criminals who were sourcing ammunition and using them in dangerous crimes including murders.
It said police were increasingly recovering antique guns from crime.
"In recent years, there have been several notable convictions connected to the criminal use of antique firearms," it said.
This included criminal gangs sourcing antique firearms, producing ammunition to fit the firearms and then selling to other gangs for profit.
There were also cases of antique collectors and gun dealers making homemade ammunition for antique guns.
The laws were changed to clearly define the meaning of "antique gun", to be anything made before 1939, that could be sold as a "curiosity or ornament", and that fell within special UK propulsion regulations.
In theory muzzleloading firearms cannot be used with modern cartridge ammunition but police said they were unsure about this due to technological advancements in the gun sector.
"It is difficult to determine whether cartridge ammunition is commercially available for the firearms," they said.
Police said the exemption raised issues in law, where people have relied on it to argue that guns are pre-1900, meaning they can legally possess unregistered older firearms capable of being used as weapons.
They said it went against community expectations around gun control, and community safety was at stake.
Gun Control Australia vice president Roland Browne said the changes made by Tasmania Police were a sensible step to improve community safety around antique gun ownership.
"We should not have a group of people who can own a gun without any assessment of whether they are fit and proper people to own guns," Mr Browne said.
He added that new firearms now existed that were not contemplated when the laws were made in 1996, and that gun technologies had advanced quickly, where "fashioning some kind of cartridge or shot to make these guns work" might be possible.
