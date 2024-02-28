The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor lashes out on budget costs in new financial outlook report

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 29 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Labor criticised the Liberal's handling of the budget over 10 years. Pictured is Treasurer Michael Ferguson and Labor Treasurer spokesperson Shane Broad. Pictures by Craig George and Paul Scambler
Tasmanian Labor criticised the Liberal's handling of the budget over 10 years. Pictured is Treasurer Michael Ferguson and Labor Treasurer spokesperson Shane Broad. Pictures by Craig George and Paul Scambler

Tasmanian Labor said the pre-election financial outlook report released on Wednesday highlights the "extraordinary damage" done to the budget after 10 years of the Liberals in office.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.