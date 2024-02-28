Labor lashes out on budget costs in new financial outlook report

Tasmanian Labor said the pre-election financial outlook report released on Wednesday highlights the "extraordinary damage" done to the budget after 10 years of the Liberals in office.
However, Treasurer Michael Ferguson has said the report confirmed the importance of sensible and costed policies going into an election.
Shadow Treasurer Shane Broad said Tasmania's total state debt was worst in the country on a per captia basis, after Victoria.
"This is a disastrous result and what we've also seen is that the the budget situation has definitely not improved compared to what it was in December, where we had $6.1 billion in debt and the budget deficit blowing out to half a billion dollars," Dr Broad said.
"Obviously, these sorts of things can't be turned around overnight, but we left the government 10 years ago with zero debt.
"And now what we're looking at is $6.1 billion in debt and the worst in the country apart from Victoria, that is a shameful record."
Mr Ferguson said the report highlighted the importance of parties having sensible, costed and fully funded election commitments.
"As we do, and unlike Labor," Mr Ferguson said.
"Labor needs to provide each and every one of its policies for immediate independent costing, not at three minutes to midnight on election eve."
Dr Broad said Labor would be costing their policies.
"Every budget, this government has been talking about getting back into surplus," he said.
"It hasn't arrived and the update from December showed that it won't arrive in the next four years."
Mr Ferguson said the report highlighted the "damage done" to the budget during the last Labor-Green government, by Labor's "$1.5 billion raid on the state's superannuation fund".
"Tasmania simply cannot afford a Labor-led coalition of chaos which would once again drive our public finances into the ground and smash the state's economy," Mr Ferguson said.
