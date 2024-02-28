Police remind motorists to secure loads following 'close calls'

Cover: Use a tarp to cover garden waste and rubbish or other loose materials such as soil or sand to minimise debris.

Restrain: Use straps to tightly restrain large and heavy items. Evenly distribute the loads and secure each item to prevent movement. Anti-slip mats can help to prevent items from sliding. Ropes are not recommended but if you use them, ensure they are in good condition and knots are tied tight. Loads must not hang over wheel guards, lights, or number plates.

Store: Tools should be stored in boxes that are secured to the tray. Larger tools should be secured by straps or a cargo net if they do not fit within the body of a vehicle or trailer. Safe loads must not be oversized or overhanging and if towed, must be on a roadworthy trailer.

Oversized and overhang: Loads that protrude or overhang from the front, back or side of a vehicle or trailer must be within specified limits.