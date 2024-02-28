Police remind motorists to secure loads following 'close calls'

Tasmania Police are reminding motorists across the state to properly secure their vehicle loads, following a series of recent "close calls".
Acting Inspector Adrian Leary said police have received several recent reports from members of the public in Southern Tasmania that have been cause for concern.
"These reports have related to near misses, or even damage caused, after loads have fallen from vehicles," Acting Inspector Leary said.
"We need all motorists to be aware of their obligations when carrying loads, or towing trailers, to keep everyone safe on our roads.
Acting Inspector Leary said road users carrying a load either on the back or top of a vehicle or trailer are responsible for ensuring that it does not move, sway or fall from the vehicle.
Objects and debris which do fall onto the road are an obvious danger, and can lead to serious crashes.
"People doing the wrong thing can face fines of up to $440," Acting Inspector Leary said.
Tasmania Police Safety tips:
