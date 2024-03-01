Where is the promised four lane highway from Launceston to Hobart?

IN HIS article promoting nuclear energy development, Michael de Percy laments the lack of 'open policy debate' around the energy issue ("Where to find power to get us to net zero," The Examiner, February 20). But he himself fails to mention the concerns of Farmers for Climate Action, an 8,000 strong organisation which supports clean energy infrastructure in Australia. The day before the anti-renewables rally, farmers representing this group brought their message to Canberra. A survey by Farmers for Climate Action found that more than half of farmers saw climate change as the greatest threat to their livelihood, with less than one percent viewing renewables as a threat. Of course, proper community engagement on any project is essential, which is why this is now being reviewed. It would be a shame if landholders' legitimate concerns about climate change were overshadowed by a noisy few.

