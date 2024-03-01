Where is the promised four lane highway from Launceston to Hobart?

WE WERE promised a four lane highway from Launceston to Hobart when our college students were in kindergarten. Maybe we will have it by the time they retire.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
WITH entering our twilight years and owning many homes as mature persons in rural areas, we decided to downsize and find a lovely smaller home closer to amenities, restaurants, shorter trips, petrol savings, etc. It has become an idea of idiocy indeed.
Renting a home is an experience not for the faint-hearted because when one goes to view a house, if you get an appointment and if your desperate email gets answered, you will be one family of perhaps 20 others all vying for the attention of the Estate Agent in order to make an impression.
Then your troubles start like a huge tsunami wave to drown your sanity.
You have already submitted all your very personal details online but have not been contacted at all.
Then you get informed that information is missing albeit pressing the send button three times with "submitted" but to be told later that nothing has been received!
Desperately you call the Agency to then be told that it is being processed and now with the owner for approval. Then the silence is deafening.
Or you email the Property Manager, or you leave a message for a call back to view the property but nothing happens.
Now you are desperately in need of a new residence and becoming agitated by the fact that you might need to use your super for a campervan whilst you are waiting for a call/feedback/email and all you want to do is sign a lease!
Felicity O'Neill, Westbury
IN HIS article promoting nuclear energy development, Michael de Percy laments the lack of 'open policy debate' around the energy issue ("Where to find power to get us to net zero," The Examiner, February 20). But he himself fails to mention the concerns of Farmers for Climate Action, an 8,000 strong organisation which supports clean energy infrastructure in Australia. The day before the anti-renewables rally, farmers representing this group brought their message to Canberra. A survey by Farmers for Climate Action found that more than half of farmers saw climate change as the greatest threat to their livelihood, with less than one percent viewing renewables as a threat. Of course, proper community engagement on any project is essential, which is why this is now being reviewed. It would be a shame if landholders' legitimate concerns about climate change were overshadowed by a noisy few.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa ACT
THE Australian Eras Tour seems to have become a "Taylor of Two Cities - it is the best of times" for Melbourne and Sydney, with tee shirts stating "Who Is Taylor Swift Anyway" being purchased from her merchandising arm and worn as a badge of honour!
The former American country singer (not as it seems abiding to the country edict of three chords and heartbreak), has transformed herself into a popular music icon, taking her ever-increasing fandom base (Swifties) with her along the concert runway of stardom and music success!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
WHAT an epic production of "Death Of A Salesman" by Dare Collective. The actors excelled in their presentations of lengthy dialogues occurring regularly throughout the play as well as the behind the scenes technical talents who presented character reminiscences in an interesting & fitting manner. All ran smoothly and under predicted running time. Well done.
Jill Breen, Newnham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.