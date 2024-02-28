Labor promises to end Metro chaos with $7M Metro overhaul

Labor has promised to review Metro Tasmania operations and boost pay and conditions for bus drivers and mechanics through enterprise bargaining negotiations.
"This will be a vital step in improving staff retention and being able to restore services, before creating extra services in areas of high need, including Newnham, Ravenswood and Prospect Vale," said Labor transport spokesman Josh Willie.
Additional drivers would be employed to service these routes, he said.
A Labor spokesman claimed the 50 new drivers for the three routes, plus three more in the south, would cost Metro $2.7 million per annum.
Mr Willie said the Liberals have not been able to fix public transport after ten years of government.
"The Liberals have driven Metro into the ground, with 180 services indefinitely cancelled and public confidence in Metro all but destroyed."
However, Labor failed to disclose how enterprise bargaining would result in higher wages for drivers and mechanics.
That policy would be funded with $4.2 million, according to Labor.
The opposition party also promised to boost bus infrastructure spending by $50,000 per year, prioritising disability access and areas most in need.
Labor will also appoint a public transport advisory board to advise Metro and the government on issues like service needs, public safety, disability access and the needs of young people and students.
It did not disclose how much this new advisory board would cost.
Labor also promised a boost to security and driver safety by:
The Liberal government has already announced an $8.1 million program implementing some of Labor's plans, including security screens and an extension of a trial of security officers on buses.
Metro Tasmania was been forced to permanent cancel numerous routes in the south of the state last year, due to a shortage of drivers.
Unions attributed some of the recruitment and retention problems to regular cases of abuse of drivers by some passengers.
A recent report into the state's public transport network by the McKell Institute found state funding into public transport has continued to decline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.