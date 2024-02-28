20 years of The Music Tree; a stimulating early childhood music program

Tonya Norris created The Music Tree in 2004 and has never looked back.
Ms Norris said she is trained in classical guitar and was privately tutoring when she realised she wanted to work with younger children.
''I was kind of curious about how young children could benefit from music, but was always too nervous to start the business,'' she said.
''But when I had my own child, I saw that babies interacted with music very early so that's when I started this programme.''
The Music Tree is a stimulating early learning music programme that offers parents and their children as young as six weeks old the benefits of music involvement.
Ms Norris said music was 'highly undervalued' and had been scientifically proven to assist in many areas of a child's development.
Ms Norris visits multiple schools and child care centres in Launceston where she runs sessions.
Ms Norris said it's a way of giving every child the opportunity to get involved.
More than 400 children participate in the program each week.
''I have worked in a couple of private schools that have amazing funding and numerous music teachers,'' Ms Norris said.
''But unfortunately not all schools have the budget for this, so the government really needs to step in with funding.''
The Music Tree program develops many other aspects of a child's development before they attend school.
''There are always guitars, keyboards and percussion instruments for the kids to play on," Ms Norris said.
''Music has always been a multi-sensory experience so it sets kids up for being in a classroom..
After 20 years at The Music Tree, she said she has seen many positive outcomes and her job is a ''joyful one''.
''I had one kid who didn't say boo for a year and a half, then at six years old, she was singing at Carols by Candlelight in front of thousands of people,'' Ms Norris said.
