Doctor and City of Launceston councillor running as independent

Long-time Launceston doctor and City of Launceston councillor George Razay announced his run as an independent candidate for Bass on Wednesday.
Dr Razay has spent 27 years working as a GP and geriatrician at the Launceston General Hospital and was elected as a councillor in 2022.
He will step away from both duties while he runs in the election.
"I feel like the public wants to have an alternative," Dr Razay said.
"Through talking to people, even seniors, all say they've had enough of both major parties."
Dr Razay said he feels he has something to contribute to the community, and entered the run with "positive thinking".
"Rather than criticising parties, I want to look at the future and give hope to Tasmania," he said.
"With my 27 years of experience in the hospital and recent experience in the council, I feel it's prepared me to be more involved in government ... I feel it's the right time for me."
With a career focus on improving health outcomes for Tasmanians, Dr Razay said health was a complex issue that needed to be addressed from different directions.
"Government after government have poured millions of dollars into it, but still we see major problems," Dr Razay said.
"We see bed blockages because we have more sick people now, we have the highest rate of chronic health problems [in Tasmania], which means they will be more sick and require more admissions in to hospitals.
"I've been talking with so many people in our hospitals - there's frustration, dissatisfaction; you feel they've just had enough.
"I feel with my experience, I can offer some help in how to address all these problems in government."
Next to health, Dr Razay wants to improve better outcomes in education and homelessness.
"The level of stress among [university] students is so high, when I ask them what the worst thing for them is at the moment, they tell me its finances," Dr Razay said.
"There is a decline in the standard of education compared to the Australian average - that's only since 2010.
"Despite spending so much money and changing curricula, we are going backwards compared to 15 years ago."
