Young guns and experienced campaigners feature in TCL's team of the week

Imagine taking a four-wicket haul in any cricket at the age of 14.
Well, Hadspen young gun Oliver Green has achieved the feat at TCL's premier league level - taking 4-15 against ACL earlier this week.
The teenager's efforts saw him claim two votes in The Examiner's TCL player of the year award, which is set to be won by his coach - Tristan Weeks.
Fellow teammate Nathan Balym took one for his 63, while Longford's Kieran Davey climbed into second position as he claimed three votes with 4-5 and 23 not out.
Nathan Balym (Hadspen)
A fourth 50-plus score in five matches etches Balym's name into the opening position yet again, with the experienced batter in a purple patch.
Kieran Davey (Longford)
Regularly dismantling attacks with the ball, the Longford bowler added a strong not-out score to his artillery while given a top-order chance.
Troy Huggins (ACL)
Announcing his retirement, Huggins finished his career with what he described as a "scrappy" 43 - top-scoring for the Bluebacks.
Glenn Ellis (Hadspen)
The recruit has featured in the team of the week plenty of times and does so once again thanks to a solid all-round effort.
Hayden Fenton (Legana)
As the Durhams were dismissed for just 63, captain Fenton stood tall and scored almost half of their runs.
Nick Price (Hadspen)
Producing another hard-hitting knock, Price managed his highest score of the season and backed it up with the ball.
Nashib Nisthar (ACL)
The Bluebacks' former skipper provided some stability through the middle-order in a tough innings.
Jessie Arnol (Longford)
Another lower-order batter given a chance at the top for Longford, Arnol impressed with both bat and ball.
Richard Howe (Longford)
Having not batted, Howe occupies a lower spot in the order this weekend - courtesy of his economical bowling.
Ben Harris (ACL)
Harris has consistently been one of the Bluebacks' best players throughout the 2023-24 season and was on a hat-trick.
Oliver Green (Hadspen)
The 14-year-old young gun is making his mark in the premier league, taking it up to players sometimes at least double his age.
