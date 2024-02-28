Industry call for 60-per-cent jump in state energy capacity by 2030

Political parties should incentivise a 60-per-cent increase in renewable energy generation capacity by 2030 in order to attract new industries and jobs to Tasmania and keep the ones we already have, according to the state's top mining and energy industry advocate.
Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council chief executive Ray Mostogl said the state was "at a crossroad" and that the coming election would be the most important in many years.
"We are asking all political aspirants to commit to policies and regulations that increase Tasmania's ability to grow its economy and still balance the conservation and social elements treasured by Tasmanians," he said.
Mr Mostogl said Tasmania produces numerous critical minerals that are urgently needed to help the world transition to a low-carbon economy.
Minerals and manufacturing employed over 18,000 people and contributed nearly $2.8 billion to state exports last financial year.
He called on Tasmanian political aspirants to back the industry.
Among TMEC's list of election priorities, published on Wednesday, was a demand that parties introduce legislation that incentivises investment into 7000 gigawatt hours of renewable energy generation by 2030 - equivalent to about a 60 per cent increase in the state's present capacity.
Labor this week committed to creating a new government entity that would incentivise investment into energy projects by taking small equity stakes in them.
The opposition party claimed that this could help to double the state's energy output, but the government criticised the plan as an attack on the role of Hydro Tasmania.
The Liberals meanwhile said they would rip up rules that prevent Hydro Tasmania from pursuing its own wind energy projects.
They also announced plans declare the state's first renewable energy zone at Burnie within 100 days of election - a policy they claimed would unlock numerous renewables projects and provide security to a number of industrial projects in the region.
Topping TMEC's priorities list were:
Other priorities on the list included a call for more mining roaylties collected by the state government to be reinvested back into the industry, a $200,000 annual fund to help TMEC upskill workers, and $2 million in grants per annum to help mining, energy and manufacturing companies purchase equipment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.