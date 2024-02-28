Woolworths launches rapid grocery delivery app for Riverside

A same-day grocery delivery service purchased by supermarket giant Woolworths in May has arrived for customers living in Riverside.
Woolworths launched their grocery app MilkRun - a courier service that delivers groceries in approximately 34 minutes - in select suburbs of Hobart and Launceston on Wednesday.
MilkRun co-CEO David Berger said he was thrilled to expand the service into Launceston.
"We're all so busy with social outings and life in general, so using MilkRun can conveniently take the pressure off doing a grocery run, whilst shopping from the comfort of your own home," Mr Berger said.
"MilkRun makes it easy for quick, grocery top-up."
Now available in Riverside, the app will allow customers to choose from over 10,000 different products with their order picked and packed by Woolworths team members.
MilkRun then tracks deliveries in real time as orders are fulfilled through third-party drivers in a similar service to those offered by UBER and Coles.
MILRUN was originally developed in 2021 as an on-demand grocery delivery model in Australia, which originally inspired inspiring Woolworths to create Metro60, the company's precursor delivery app, to compete.
The supermarket giant acquired the start-up brand after its collapse in April and has since rebadged its Metro app to MilkRun, which functionally works the same as the former.
Woolworths charges a flat $5 delivery fee for the app, but a customer's first three orders have free delivery. Everyday Rewards members will also accrue benefits with every MilkRun purchase.
The service is currently available in more than 1622 suburbs across Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne.
