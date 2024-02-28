The Examiner
Labor announces plan to secure major industrials in Tasmania

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 28 2024 - 2:00pm
Liberty Bell Bay electrical maintainer Jason Widdowson, Labor candidate for Bass Janie Finlay, apprentice fitter Jack Sulzberger, Labor leader Rebecca White, mechanical fitter Selwyn Thompson and Labor energy spokesperson Dean Winter. Picture by Duncan Bailey
Liberty Bell Bay electrical maintainer Jason Widdowson, Labor candidate for Bass Janie Finlay, apprentice fitter Jack Sulzberger, Labor leader Rebecca White, mechanical fitter Selwyn Thompson and Labor energy spokesperson Dean Winter. Picture by Duncan Bailey

Tasmanian Labor have said they would legislate for guaranteed energy supply agreements for major industrial players in the state if elected to government.

