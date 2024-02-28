Labor announces plan to secure major industrials in Tasmania

Tasmanian Labor have said they would legislate for guaranteed energy supply agreements for major industrial players in the state if elected to government.
This will include an electricity reserve for major industries, with the ability to grow the reserve for new entrants or grow existing businesses.
Labor would also lock in contracts for major industrials until at least 2040 under their new policy.
Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing, and Energy Council (TMEC) chief executive Ray Mostogl said it was "quite a forward-thinking policy".
"It recognises that Tasmania needs to accelerate the rate of new renewables coming into the market, and on the numbers that I have, it's nearly 7000 gigawatts by 2030," he said.
"Which is almost what is being used today by certainly all the major industrials, but many other manufacturers, so it's a significant increase."
He said this policy recognised there would be a "great period of disruption".
"Hydro will change the way they operate in terms of being a supplier of everything for everybody to being one for firming," he said.
"We'll have new wind farms coming in. And I think what this policy does is it provides security of supply to existing major industrials, but also other large loads to have that certainty.
"It's a very clear signal to investors that the Labor government is going to provide a priority around that energy and making sure that if you're going to invest in Tasmania as a heavy energy intensive manufacturer, then there's a government that will be supportive of that."
Energy Minister Nick Duigan said Labor's energy strategy "didn't add up".
"Labor is claiming they will guarantee power to Tasmania's major industrial customers whilst at the same time pulling the plug on Marinus and gutting Hydro," Mr Duigan said.
"Labor says it will pay for its wild power promises by using 'the money that the government currently has earmarked for Marinus.
"Trouble is, Tasmania is only contributing $117 million to the project. The rest of the money must be coming from Mr Winter's magic money tree."
But Labor energy spokesperson Dean Winter said the Liberals "pulled the plug" on new generation by changing the way hydro operated by "turning it into a trader, rather than a generator."
"We want to put Hydro back into the business of doing what it does best and that is making sure it's providing certainty to the businesses like Tempco, Rio, Boyer and Nyrstar in the South," Mr Winter said.
"The energy reserve makes sure that they have a certainty of supply going forward.
"We will legislate to make sure that they've got the power that they need for generations to come."
