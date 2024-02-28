Local model makes it big time as 2024 Miss Galaxy Australia finalist

When Smithon dairy farmer Annalise Monson swapped out her gumboots and overalls for a sparkly dress for her grade 10 formal, she knew she wanted to be a model.
Ms Monson is a national finalist in the Miss Galaxy Australia Competition and she will travel to Florida to represent Australia if she wins.
Besides her excelling career in pageantry, Ms Monson said she keeps her country roots close to her heart.
"I grew up on a dairy farm in Smithton,'' Ms Monson said.
''You can talk to people about being a dairy farmer, but unless they've been one, they don't fully understand the demands.
''As a national finalist, I get a platform. I want to use it to raise awareness about rural struggles.''
Beyond our Farms is a non-profit organisation created by Ms Monson that aims to ''create a community amongst our Tasmanian farmers'' to combat isolation as well as provide helpful hampers to busy farmers.
Ms Monson said as a child of dairy farming, she understood the demanding nature of the industry, the isolation and lack of spare time.
''Very often there is no time to get necessities we all take for granted," she said.
''My goal is to gift hampers and baskets to busy farmers, including gift baskets, back to school and grocery hampers.''
Ms Monson will hold community barbecues to bring everyone together for a chat.
''The barbecues promote the idea of inclusion and create the opportunity for those to see they're not alone in times of struggle," she said.
