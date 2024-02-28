Farmers 'can't take seriously' parties that ignore agriculture

Tasmania's top farming advocacy group says minimal budget support for agriculture in recent years has left farming needs unaddressed and has called for urgent policy action from both parties.
With an election now looming, TasFarmers president Ian Sauer said he wanted to see clear long-term strategies from parties and their candidates this election to resolve farming issues.
Near the top of his priorities list was the need to cut bureaucratic red tape, reduce shipping freight costs, and to rework planning laws that are increasing Tasmanians' supermarket bills and preventing farmers from building workers' accommodation.
Also on the list was the need to improve communications, as farmers increasingly adopt cutting-edge technologies and equipment that use Wi-Fi and mobile internet connections.
"TasFarmers can't take seriously governments that don't prioritise agriculture," Mr Sauer said.
"We've seen minimal support in recent budgets, leaving farming needs unaddressed.
"The current policy settings are only serving to exacerbate frustration and alienate food and fibre producers, [and] our members are telling us they want to see more long-term strategic change."
Another priority on the lobby group's election wishlist was seeing government action to protect farmers against unfair land acquisitions for renewable energy developments.
"It's crucial farmer's rights are protected and it is a simple thing to implement," Mr Sauer said.
Farm access to energy developers has become a political issue in recent years in Tasmania's North-West, where government plans for the North West Transmission Developments power line stoked fury from affected farmers.
Also near the top of TasFarmers' priorities were easing farmers' access to shipping routes.
Mr Sauer said Tasmania exports significant quantities of its agriculture production, but schemes meant to compensate for the cost have proven to be insufficient.
"We've got the freight equalisation scheme .. but the rebates on that haven't been looked at for years," he said.
He also said shipping to and from King Island was a significant concern.
"At the moment they've having a very dry period, and they need to get livestock off the island and feed onto the island.
"But that's not happening very well at the moment, there's not enough [shipping] capacity, not enough frequency."
Red tape was also near the top of the list of concerns.
"Everything's got to be recorded, when you sell, there's about three pages of information that you've got to fill out," he said.
"It costs farmers money to bear all that red tape, it costs us money, so reduce the red tape, harmonise it ... so we only have to fill out a few forms, not hundreds a year."
