'Your input is invaluable': Council looks to the Meander Valley's future

With the Meander Valley Council set to turn 31 this year, residents have been asked to think about the municipality's future.
The council is gearing up for the first Meander Valley Voices consultation workshop this Saturday to gauge feedback from the community.
Responses will help form the council's new community strategic plan to guide the municipality over the next decade.
Mayor Wayne Johnston said he believed the input was vital in crafting a future for everyone in the region.
"These workshops serve as avenues for residents to express their perspectives, ensuring that the resulting plans accurately reflect the needs and desires of our diverse population," he said.
Serving as the council's primary guiding document, the plan will direct service delivery and facilitate collaboration among government agencies, organisations and residents.
Deloraine man Brad Crowden said local sports clubs held an integral role in his locality.
"When I think about how this place will look 10 or 20 years from now, I know a thriving community includes thriving local clubs," he said.
Being born in Caveside and now owning Andrew Dare Electrical in Deloraine, the self-described country boy has never considered leaving the Meander Valley.
Mr Crowden grew up playing football in the region and now takes his three children to games and training multiple times per week.
"It isn't just about the game itself, it's about all the people that a club touches," he said.
"Adults, kids, strangers and neighbours, all connected.
"I truly believe local sport is the backbone of an engaged community, especially in small towns.
"Not only is it about physical health, it's a way to find connection."
Meander Valley councillor Anne-Marie Loader moved from the coast to Montana 10 years ago and hasn't looked back.
Marrying a farmer right on the cusp of a downturn in the dairy industry, Cr Loader was struck by the support from her new community.
"It was hard for all of us, but looking back on that time I'm always grateful for how kind and caring the Meander Valley community is," she said.
"People have each other's backs, they're there for each other. In a tough time, that makes a big difference."
Looking to the future of the Meander Valley, Cr Loader wants to build on the legacy of the region's small towns.
"I see a place where people can walk and ride safely, more opportunities to enjoy this incredible place," she said.
"I hope that we've grown our infrastructure to meet a growing demand, with sustainability at the forefront."
The councillor also wanted to enrich local business, childcare, health and agriculture to make the region more livable.
"Many hands make light work," she said.
"When we step out of our own little bubble and invite others to join us from all walks of life - all generations, all backgrounds - I really believe we can create a thriving community that loves where it lives," she said.
The workshops will run from 11am on March 2 at the Deloraine Community Complex, from 10am on March 16 at Prospect Vale Park and from 10am on March 23 at the Westbury Function Centre.
Meander Valley Council general manager Jonathan Harmey encouraged all residents to attend these workshops.
"Your input is invaluable in charting a course that reflects our collective aspirations and ensures a vibrant and sustainable future for generations to come," he said.
Booking in advance is encouraged to secure a seat. Tickets are available at meander.tas.gov.au/have-your-say.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.