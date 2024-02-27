Minimum jail terms for assaulting Tasmanian retail, hospo workers

A re-elected Liberal government will pursue presumptive sentencing for assaults on frontline workers as part of a $10.2 million hospitality pledge.
The state government has recently opened public consultation on plans to impose minimum six-month jail terms on those convicted of causing serious bodily harm to frontline workers in Tasmania.
The legislation would cover workers in hospitality and retail, and a number of other industries including health, emergency and transport.
The six-month minimum sentence would only be waived in specific circumstances, such as in cases where offenders are younger than 18 or impacted by mental impairment.
"[We will] introduce, within 100 days of re-election, legislation into the parliament to provide for presumptive sentencing for assault on frontline retail and hospitality workers," Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.
"No frontline worker - whether in public or private sector jobs - should face abuse or assault in their workplace.
"This legislation will send a strong message that assault of any frontline worker is not acceptable."
A number of skills and labour initiatives, including several Tasmanian Hospitality Association initiatives, will receive seven-figure sums from the package.
Regional hospitality businesses will share in a $500,000 pool aimed at encouraging Tasmanians to travel within the state.
"After a boom during the COVID period where our borders were locked and Tasmanians holidayed at home, visitor demand in regional Tasmania has fallen as Tasmanians in particular have looked to spread their wings further when travelling," Mr Rockliff said.
"The Regional Hospitality Revival Fund will provide grants of up to $5000 to eligible businesses meeting the costs associated with live events, event staging, minor works, marketing and promotion, or other initiatives that contribute to the revival of their business and help bring visitors to their region."
THA chief executive Steve Old said the promised funding and planned changes to legislation around worker assaults marked positive steps forward for the industry.
"Every worker has the right to feel safe and presumptive sentencing for assaults serves as a powerful deterrent and reaffirms our collective commitment to fostering a secure environment for all," he said.
"Furthermore, the Regional Hospitality Revival Fund is a lifeline for businesses in remote communities, where hospitality plays a pivotal role in driving local economies. Providing grants to eligible businesses will greatly assist them prosper and attract visitors."
Labor unveiled $8.5 million for the state's hospitality sector as part of a $97.8 million package late last week.
