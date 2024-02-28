Retaining talent a challenge for the entire community

It's an exciting time for the future of Allied Health in Tasmania as the University of Tasmania's expansion program begins.
With projected job growth nationally of 14 per cent for Physiotherapists, 21 per cent for Speech Pathologists and 17 per cent for Occupational Therapists over the next two years, it is vitally important that Tasmania offers an education pathway to help fill these roles.
By offering three new Masters courses, UTAS is doing its part to help create new opportunities to
expand the Allied Health workforce in the state, however unlike Tasmania, UTAS are not an island.
For these courses and this initiative to be successful, organisations like St.Giles will be required to offer work placements that enable graduates to gain on-the-job experience surrounded by experts in their chosen fields.
As an organisation with an 85-year history in disability service and support, St.Giles can be considered well-equipped to step up and offer placements to students, where our industry-leading key-worker model of client-centred care is utilised daily.
One significant roadblock must be navigated before this plan comes to fruition.
The change from Government block-funding of Disability services in the late 2000s to the individual participant NDIS funding model in 2013 means that organisations like ours no longer have the financial capacity to offer student placements.
Organisations across the sector are only funded for their services to each participant.
Each student at St.Giles is offered a placement to meet all the regulatory requirements of any worker within the NDIS - even though our organisation cannot recoup those costs.
This challenge opens the door for our State Government to partner not only with the tertiary providers but also with sector-based organisations by helping fund work placement positions within the organisations with the expert staff that these students seek to learn from.
As it stands currently, Tasmania already struggles to recruit and retain Allied Health professionals, and this situation is only going to get worse before it gets better.
The opportunity now lies with the Government to seek out the organisations within the disability, aged care and education sectors and offer them a financial incentive to make sure the students trained in Tasmania remain in Tasmania.
That is why St Giles calls on the state government and UTAS to work with us to help support the Allied Health sector and ensure we have the people adequately trained to deliver these services now and in the future.
