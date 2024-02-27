Launceston General Hospital helipad 'on track' for completion mid-2024

The installation of a new helipad at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) reached a new milestone with the instillation of nine steel helideck sections this week.
The helideck will connect to a new lift shaft that leads to level two of the LGH D Block and drastically reduce emergency response time, with helicopters no longer needing to land at the city's airport to transfer patients to an ambulance.
The sections, measuring nine by nine metres and weighing seven tonnes each, will form the final landing platform.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the latest development was a culmination of a year's worth of design, coordination and detailed risk assessments.
"We're on track for completion in the middle of the year as part of our commitment to ensure Tasmanians can receive the right healthcare, at the right place, at the right time," Mr Barnett said.
"Once the modules are installed, work will continue installing perimeter safety netting, plumbing and electrical systems to create an operational helipad."
To avoid traffic disruption, the modules are being transported from Haywards Steel Fabrication near the Launceston Airport between 10pm and 4am this week to minimise traffic disruption.
They'll then be lifted into position on top of the Cleveland Street car park by the on-site tower crane and installed on the helipad substructure.
