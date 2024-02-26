From the UK to Launceston: Holy Trinity Anglican Church welcomes its newest rector

Flying halfway across the world to start a new job is never easy. But Reverend Lee Shirvill relished the opportunity.
The Holy Trinity Anglican Church seemed pretty happy about it too. The Church congregation welcomed its newest rector, Reverend Shirvill, in an official ceremony on Wednesday evening.
After growing up in the United Kingdom, Mr Shirvill moved to Australia at 19. He was ordained in 2007 in the Australian diocese of Grafton, New South Wales, where he became rector at the parish of Alstonville.
After several years living in Grafton, Mr Shirvill and his family moved to North Bournemouth, UK, where he was team rector for nearly ten years.
Mr Shirvill flew into Launceston last week to take over the mantle as rector from Reverend John Tongue, who has been acting rector since last June. Mr Tongue will remain for another few months during the transition period before retiring with his wife.
"Just getting to know the different congregations, the different people that make up those communities will be something I really will enjoy. Just getting to know people and listening to their stories," Mr Shirvill said.
"Obviously I believe the church has got something to offer the local community, and so I'm hoping to kind of explore what that might look like for this church, because they're all different.
"I think our faith and hope is something that can be a real positive contribution to the communities we're in."
The current Holy Trinity Anglican Church was opened in 1902 and includes three smaller church centres in Evandale, Windermere and Franklin Village.
"It's just a way for the church to really acknowledge that change in leadership and welcoming me into that," Mr Shirvill said.
"I've got a particular calling for pastoring the congregation and modelling what it means to live for God and build community around us, and hopefully encourage others to see what that might mean for them."
Mr Shirvill believes all members of the community, regardless of religion, have a "part to play" in contribution and reconciliation.
"It's just discerning what we bring and how we honour one another in that - and for us, it comes with a Christian emphasis.
"But hopefully it's something we can explore and demonstrate. Others who might not be Christians might also be encouraged to think about how we all contribute to the community that we live in."
Around 200 people, both church and community members, are expected to attend Wednesday's ceremony.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.