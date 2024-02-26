Not clowning around: 2024 Clown Doctors roadside appeal aims for $50,000

Most people would agree bringing laughter and happiness to the faces of sick children in Tasmanian hospitals is a worthy cause.
The Humour Foundation wants Tasmanians to support the well-being of sick children in local hospitals during this year's annual roadside appeal from February 26 - March 2.
The event aims for $50,000 in donations from the community.
The appeal raises much-needed funds for Clown Doctors, who bring joy to sick children in Tasmanian hospitals.
CEO of The Humour Foundation, Emma Pollard, said the appeal is not only a great way to raise crucial funds but a great way to raise awareness for the incredible work of the clowns.
''They bring laughter where it is unexpected, yet most needed,'' Ms Pollard said.
"For many years now, the Tasmanian community has embraced the work of the Clown Doctors.
''We are so grateful for their continued support of our Clown Doctor team here in Tasmania and excited to connect with people during this years roadside appeal.'
President of the Central Auxiliary at the Launceston General Hospital, Shanley Piper, said the service doesn't get any government assistance so this appeal is ''an important one to donate to''.
''The clowns don't need expensive things to make people laugh,'' Ms Piper said.
Funds raised will go directly to the Clown Doctors at Launceston General Hospital, Royal Hobart Hospital and North West Regional Hospital Burnie.
This year's appeal will be the 18th in Tasmania. Long standing ambassador for the Tasmanian Clown Doctor service, Jo Palmer MLC, has supported the organisation for 15 years.
''Clown doctors are expertly trained to bring humour and joy to the hospital wards across Tasmania, but it's that genuine human connection that can lift families out of a distressing period of their lives and provide the magic tonic of laughter when it's needed most,'' Ms Palmer said.
Starting in Launceston before making its way down to Hobart, the appeal will have collection points scattered along the way. Donations can be made via cash or tap and go EFTPOS system.
