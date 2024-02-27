'These are promises that were made': Time running out for $20m cadet facility

There is no sign an impasse over land earmarked for a $20 million cadet facility in Launceston's north will be resolved before a February 29 deadline.
Three-way negotiations between the Department of Defence, Tasmanian Government and University of Tasmania over the sale of land at Newnham began in 2021 and had been in administrative limbo since 2023.
The 1.23 hectare lot at 75 Newnham Drive is due to become a new cadet facility - a key part of the Launceston City Deal signed by the state and federal governments, and City of Launceston council in 2017.
The land in question is under an education covenant - meaning it can only be used for the purposes of education - which proved to be the sticking point.
Correspondence between the office of the state's coordinator general John Perry and the university show Mr Perry believed UTAS was attempting to bargain and proposing additional conditions on the transfer that "would not practically be able to be delivered until March or April 2024".
In December 2023, Defence Assistant Secretary Adrian Kovacs told Mr Perry the department expected the deal to be reached by the end of February 2024 so the work could be put out to tender.
Jacqui Lambie Network Senator Tammy Tyrrell blasted the state of affairs as the clock ran down, urging the university to "pull its head out of the sand" and consider the impact on the wider region.
"It's the people of the North that are going to lose out the most," she said.
"It's meant to be consolidating Defence pockets in Launceston, and giving them a fresh brand new opportunity and space to train people and to have a home.
"UTAS just keeps on pulling the rug out from under them."
Ms Tyrrell said she had grave concerns for other City Deal projects if the constant "moving the goal posts" led to the proposed cadet facility falling over.
"These are promises that were made, and they should stand by them," she said.
"If they're going to renege on these, what else are they going to renege on?"
Spokespeople for the University of Tasmania and Tasmanian Government previously told The Examiner both parties were "working closely" to resolve the issue.
The university and Department of State Growth have again been approached for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.