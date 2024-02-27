The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'These are promises that were made': Time running out for $20m cadet facility

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
February 28 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The deadline for a deal over land earmarked for a new cadet facility is fast-approaching. File pictures
The deadline for a deal over land earmarked for a new cadet facility is fast-approaching. File pictures

There is no sign an impasse over land earmarked for a $20 million cadet facility in Launceston's north will be resolved before a February 29 deadline.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.