The education football is kicked around, but no goals are scored

February 27 2024 - 1:01pm
THE reasons for failure are complex but John Biggs (The Examiner, February 17) highlighted a major cause. The education football is kicked around by new bureaucrats determined to make their mark justifying their status. They change the system without regard to the success or otherwise of the one in place. These continual changes are rarely appraised for success or failure so the education system has ended up declining with poorer student literacy and numeracy outcomes.

