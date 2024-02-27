The education football is kicked around, but no goals are scored

IN RESPONSE to Ena Herbert's letter in The Examiner (February 14): Clients aren't being notified of changes to their roster, clients aren't being notified about workers not turning up, schedule appointments that I have at the doctor's, I'm having to cancel at the last minute, which means I have to still pay a late cancellation fee, because a worker isn't coming. The company doesn't notify the consumer. The aged care industry needs an overhaul and a shake up. All us oldies need is help and assistance. It's not rocket science, people. How do you want to be treated when you're old?