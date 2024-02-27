The education football is kicked around, but no goals are scored

THE reasons for failure are complex but John Biggs (The Examiner, February 17) highlighted a major cause. The education football is kicked around by new bureaucrats determined to make their mark justifying their status. They change the system without regard to the success or otherwise of the one in place. These continual changes are rarely appraised for success or failure so the education system has ended up declining with poorer student literacy and numeracy outcomes.
Other woke factors also contribute. Schools appear to need to replace parents in sex education and social matters and time spent on this is at the expense of the 3Rs.
Throwing more millions of dollars at education might look good on paper and give politicians the warm fuzzy feeling they are helping, but the answer is more fundamental than that. Both the curriculum and teacher training needs an overhaul with changes based on proven experiences here and elsewhere, not on abstract bureaucratic whims.
The economic, social and political future of Australia will remain in decline until the public education system is overhauled. 40 years ago I never considered the cost of private education to be justified but do not blame parents who make that choice today or choose homeschooling. Those who are upset at monies spent on private schools should ask about how effectively monies are being used in the public system and why it is being abandoned.
The current public system is obviously failing and will not improve without a fundamental shift of focus.
John Coulson, Dilston
ON PAGE five of The Sunday Examiner reference is made to the funding of the cost of building the stadium. We read "The federal government is chipping in $240million, the AFL $15 million, while $85 million is slated to come from borrowings and the private sector. Given the promise to cap the state's expenditure on the stadium at $375 million, who funds the inevitable blow out in construction costs?
Robert Walker, Moonah
IN RESPONSE to Ena Herbert's letter in The Examiner (February 14): Clients aren't being notified of changes to their roster, clients aren't being notified about workers not turning up, schedule appointments that I have at the doctor's, I'm having to cancel at the last minute, which means I have to still pay a late cancellation fee, because a worker isn't coming. The company doesn't notify the consumer. The aged care industry needs an overhaul and a shake up. All us oldies need is help and assistance. It's not rocket science, people. How do you want to be treated when you're old?
Jane Sutherland, Launceston
BARRY Prismall's analysis in The Sunday Examiner (February 18) of the deficient performance of the State Liberals over recent years is compelling reading. As a regular driver on the Midlands Highway I have wondered whether the promise to deliver a four lane highway meant I was to include in the count the bicycle lanes. What does that say about the promise to deliver a stadium with a roof?
Robert Walker, Moonah
WHILST I realise that there are two major parties in Tasmania, at this stage, articles such as W. Tons just seem to increase this perception and ignore growing parties. It is about time that respected papers such as yours, give every registered party a fair go, as times, they are changing.
Michal Frydrych, Legana
WITH the upcoming election, there is a sad lack of decent candidates to choose from, both in sitting pollies and the various wannabes putting their hands up. Current pollies have not shown any real reason to re-elect them with most of the time during sitting Parliament in playing school yard games, sledging, name calling and doing everything except taking the best interest of Tasmanians electors to heart. As for recycling a couple of ex-pollies, was the bottom of the barrel scraped clean?
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
When it comes to recycling, our politicians certainly practise what they preach.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
THE Government is to be congratulated for seeking public comment and deciding it was a project of State significance. Pity these decisions were made after the contract had been signed with the AFL. Reminds me of the due diligence we see on "Married at First Sight".
RJ Walker, Hobart
