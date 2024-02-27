Dreamy Royal Park Beach washed away by a combination of floods and tides

A COUPLE of points to ponder: The government maintains that a northern prison is needed, in fairness, to allow the people of Launceston, Burnie and Devonport easier access to visit their incarcerated friends and relatives than travelling all the way to Hobart. But they intend to build a massive stadium in Hobart, thereby making it more difficult for northerners to get to the footy or Taylor Swift. Second point: The prison still has a budget of $270 million. The same as it was five years ago when they attempted to dump it on Westbury. No increase in costs? They obviously don't shop at Coles or Woolworths.