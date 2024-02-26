Emergency services going head to head at upcoming international games

It may not be the 2024 Olympics, but high-stakes sporting action is set to come to Tasmania.
The countdown is on for the Australasian Police and Emergency Services Games, due to be held in Hobart between March 15 and March 22, 2025.
The biennial contest brings together thousands of competitors - all emergency services personnel - from across Australia and New Zealand.
Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management secretary Donna Adams said bringing the games to Tasmania was a joint effort from the state's police, fire, ambulance, prison and State Emergency services.
"It's great opportunity to showcase Tasmania, and the wonderful place that we have to live in," Ms Adams said.
"I'll be dragging my golf clubs out, and hopefully proudly representing Tasmania in a game of golf."
The department secretary - and Tasmania Police Commissioner - laid down a friendly challenge to her counterparts in other organisations and jurisdictions.
Assistant director of operations and resources for the Tasmanian SES Leon Smith said he would wait and see how fit he was before committing to competing, but would make it to the games and support even if he was not on the field.
"There's a real sense of camaraderie," Mr Smith said.
"I think the key to success in Tasmania is the relationships and the friendships that we have pre- getting out there on the road to do what we do really well.
"Everybody coming together and participating, a little bit of healthy competition doesn't hurt."
The state's successful bid to host the 19th games was made nearly five years ago, in October 2019.
The most recent instalment of the games was held in Rotorua, New Zealand in 2023, with more than 3000 competitors participating in 50 sports.
Ms Adams said the 2023 instalment brought in $10 million for the host region and there were high hopes Tasmania would "match that score".
Tasmania Police Sports Federation president Mathew Adams was a veteran of the games, and said they made for a great way for serving emergency services personnel to let off some steam as they frequently met under "fairly catastrophic conditions".
All emergency services workers are invited to sign up for the games, and more information can be found at apandesgames.com.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.