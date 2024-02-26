Artists have taken over one of Evandale's historic buildings

More than 30 Tasmanian artists, including some of the state's most prestigious painters, have taken over the top floor of a historic building in Evandale for a "homely" exhibition.
The Celebrating Our Landscape pop-up show - which includes works from three of this year's Glover Prize finalists and the acclaimed Launceston painter Clifford How - is running in the Clarendon Arms second floor until March 18.
The show features artist's represented by Handmark Gallery, a now-Hobart studio that was once based in Evandale which has brought its annual summer show to the Evandale restaurant for more than seven years.
"It is a privilege to be able to place paintings in such a beautiful space," said Allanah Dopson, Handmark Gallery's director and the exhibitions curator.
"It's a real buzz, like you're almost decorating the house in a sense but it's also much more than that.
"It's also a privilege for us to have all of these esteemed artists in one exhibition at one time."
Works from artists like Rebecca Coote, Chantale del Rue, Luke Wagner - the three Glover finalists - and Linda Keough, Susan Simonini, Katie Woodruff and Peter Gouldthorpe are on display in Celebrating.
"With that range we have that variety which is the truly special thing about art," Ms Dopson said.
"Art is always in the eye of the beholder, so everyone will find a different one to enjoy when they come and visit."
The variety of the show is most evident in its figurative paintings compared with its abstractions.
Some pieces, like How's The Guardian - Lake Fergus - which sold on the show's opening night for $25,000 - approach Tasmanian subjects in a semi-impressionistic forms, while others like Simonini's Magnolia is a "landscape you can't put a name to".
"This is such a mixed show which, for me, is representative of a question," Ms Dopson said.
"If you were to ask 30 people, what does a landscape mean to you, they would all give you different answers."
Celebrating Our Landscape is on show at the Clarendon Arms in Evandale until March 18.
