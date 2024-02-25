The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Smoke alert still in place as Rocherlea fire enters patrol status

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated February 25 2024 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fire on the same road required water bombing from helicopters on February 18. Picture by Paul Scambler
A fire on the same road required water bombing from helicopters on February 18. Picture by Paul Scambler

Rocherlea firefighters are battling a blaze at Russel Plains Road for the second time in a week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.