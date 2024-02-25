Smoke alert still in place as Rocherlea fire enters patrol status

Rocherlea firefighters are battling a blaze at Russel Plains Road for the second time in a week.
A smoke alert was issued for the area along with Mayfield and Mowbray at 10.23am on February 24, with residents urged to avoid the location.
More than 24 hours later, the fire has been downgraded to a 'patrol' status, with three Rocherlea crews attending the scene.
While smoke is still expected to be visible around Ravenswood and Mayfield, the fire itself is not currently a threat.
TasALERT has advised residents to turn on their headlights when driving through smoke.
The news comes after a larger bushfire in Rocherlea started on February 17 and burned 7.4 hectares of land.
