Trio keep Greater Northern Raiders in finals race with gritty batting

Launceston all-rounder Dravid Rao is enjoying a purple patch of batting form and helping keep his Greater Northern Raiders in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League finals hunt.
The top-four teams play finals and it's the penultimate round of the two-day home-and-away season.
The fourth-placed Raiders, with 59.2 ladder points, have fifth-ranked University of Tasmania hot on their heels with 56.5.
Backing up his 104 runs last weekend, Rao finished unbeaten on 58 from 82 balls while batting at number eight against Clarence at Kangaroo Bay Oval on Saturday.
He had great support from a well-renowned bowler in Billy Stanlake who smacked his way to 51 from 64 balls, including one maximum, as the team posted 283 from 88 overs.
Coach Alistair Taylor had praise for the pair's effort as well as Miles Barnard who made 56 from 117 coming in at number four.
"It was really good, we were obviously in a little bit of trouble throughout the middle order, Barney held us together really well," he said.
"For Dravid and Bill to put on 80-odd was really good, it gave us a winning score to defend."
Taylor said it had been great to see Rao make runs.
"He's got a pretty simple game, he plays his shots and he's doing it beautifully for us," he said.
The Raiders, who have won three matches in a row, were in strife against the second-placed side on the ladder.
Clarence's Kieran Elliott (4-83) was causing havoc and had Taylor and Aidan O'Connor, who just won the under-19 world cup with Australia, both out for ducks through the middle order.
Taylor said the fightback showed great maturity from the team with finals on the line.
Their challenge is to back it up on Sunday and Taylor feels 283 is defendable with Clarence 0-13 from five overs.
There's enough in the wicket still so I'm confident we can take 10 wickets with the bowling attack we've got.- Raiders coach Alistair Taylor
The Kangaroos' Tom Vaughan is on five runs while Connor O'Brien is four not out.
"We've just got to put the ball in the right areas for long periods of time," Taylor said.
"There's enough in the wicket still so I'm confident we can take 10 wickets with the bowling attack we've got."
Westbury's Sisitha Jayasinghe contributed a handy 31 from 53 balls after Mowbray's Thomas Dwyer made 26 from 93 and Launceston's Charlie Eastoe hit 26 from 52.
Mowbray youngster Lachie Clark was also defiant batting at number 11 with 16 from 33 balls.
Speedster Riley Meredith, who many would recognise from the Hobart Hurricanes, was among the Kangaroos' attack and took 1-34.
The Raiders have turned around their season after losing 10 of their first 11 matches.
University will, on Sunday, chase South Hobart Sandy Bay's total which already sits at 3-322 thanks to a Thomas Willoughby century at Queenborough Sportsground.
