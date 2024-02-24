Tigers demolish Legana as Green, Balym shine for Chieftains

Longford have put on a bowling clinic while Hadspen knocked off ACL in the penultimate round of the TCL premier league.
It was a one-sided contest in Longford as the Tigers secured third spot with a nine-wicket demolition of Legana.
Winning the toss and bowling first, all five of Longford's bowlers picked up a pole as they bowled out the visitors for 63.
Kieran Davey was chief destroyer, claiming 4-5 off his 5.1 overs, while coach Richard Howe (2-9) and Jessie Arnol (2-17) picked up two each. Hayden Fenton was the only bright spot for Legana as he accumulated nearly half of his side's runs before departing for 29.
In reply, Robindeep Singh claimed the early wicket of Matthew Hayward for eight with the score 1-12. But Davey (23* off 22) and Arnol (24* off 28) were able to finish off with the bat what they began with the ball to reach the 64-run target in just 57 balls.
ACL hosted Hadspen in their final match of the season and fell short by 63 runs.
The game was evenly poised early at 2-49, but in-form opener Nathan Balym and vice-captain Glenn Ellis set about building a strong platform for the Chieftains.
Three fours and one six were struck by Ellis before Ben Harris claimed his wicket for 43, with Nigel Hurst taking two more poles to take the score to 5-153.
Balym's 102-ball innings finally came to an end, having contributed 63 to the total, while Nick Price required just 33 deliveries to score 44.
Harris finished with 4-32 for ACL, as Hadspen posted 9-221. Ellis's all-round ability shone through in the second innings for the Chieftains as he removed both ACL openers in Simon Chappell (21) and Matthew Oates (13).
Coach Troy Huggins, who was one of several ACL players competing in their last match, led the scoring for his side.
The number three bat hit five fours and a six on his way to 43 off 51, while Mohamed Nashib Adamlebbe Mohamed Nisthar contributed a well made 32 off 47.
Spinner Oliver Green, 14, came into the attack for Hadspen and had an immediate impact.
Finishing with 4-15 off his four overs, the youngster buried any chance of an unlikely ACL victory as the premier league's bottom-placed side was bowled out for 158.
Evandale Panthers, Perth and Trevallyn had the bye.
Hadspen, Longford and ACL have all played their last roster season match this summer, with the Chieftains and the Tigers set to play in the finals. Next week, Legana hosts Trevallyn and Perth faces Evandale Panthers.
