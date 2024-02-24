Thousands flock to Exeter for games, rides and more at 109th show

Around 4500 people crossed the gates at Exeter Showgrounds on Saturday for the 109th instalment of the Exeter Show.
This year the show welcomed back the much loved showjumping, alongside family favourites like Borys Zagrocki's extreme bicycle stunts and wood-chopping competitions.
Show vice president Hilary Keely said they had around 50 to 60 stalls alongside 300 different exhibitors, ranging from musicians, artists, crafters and entertainers.
She said she was pleased with this year's turnout.
"We're looking at 4500 people today, and we've probably still had that on a rainy day," Ms Keely said.
"The local community is incredible, without our sponsors it wouldn't be possible.
"And having the show jumping back has been wonderful, we've had about 150 entries."
Ms Keely previously said visitors continued to come to the show after 109 years because it was a "great family day out."
The dedicated committee of nine work each year to put the show together, but on show day, around 50 volunteers rock up to help make it happen.
"They're wonderful because they come out of the woodwork on the day which is what we need," Ms Keely said.
