The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Thousands flock to Exeter for games, rides and more at 109th show

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 25 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tessa Haywood (2) of Derby and her Minnie Mouse at the 109th Exeter Show. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Tessa Haywood (2) of Derby and her Minnie Mouse at the 109th Exeter Show. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Around 4500 people crossed the gates at Exeter Showgrounds on Saturday for the 109th instalment of the Exeter Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.