Energy sweetener for homes, business

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
February 25 2024 - 4:30am
The Liberals' revamped renewable energy dividend policy will cost $74 million.
Tasmanian households will receive a $250 credit and small businesses will receive a $300 credit on their energy bills before the end of the financial year if the Liberals are re-elected to government.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

