Guns, drugs, money, goats, Tassie footy and politicians promises

G'day readers,
Whenever there is an election campaign, things get pretty busy in a newsroom. Politicians who would generally be happy to work quietly get very loud, and those who were already vocal about what they are doing get more vocal!
It is acknowledged we need more teachers in Tasmania. Duncan Bailey reports that Rebecca White and Labor outlined several incentives it would implement to recruit teachers to rural and regional schools.
Aaron Smith has been getting out and about in the Brisbane Street Mall this week to get your opinions on what is important during this election. His vox pop videos are proving popular with our readers.
Beyond politics, this week Declan Durrant reported on the excellent work police are doing with a combined effort between the Northern Drugs and Firearms Unit, Criminal Investigation Branch and Taskforce Viper netting a big haul of guns, money and drugs. Well done to the police.
Aaron Smith also reported on the unfortunate tale of a Mayfield man left with a costly vet bill after a dog broke into his property and mauled his goat.
And, finally, Brian Allen tells us The Tasmania Football Club is ploughing ahead with its long-planned March 18 launch date despite it now falling during the state election.
Here's this week's David Pope for you to enjoy.
Well, I'll leave you to your reading. And don't forget to comment beneath the stories on our website.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
