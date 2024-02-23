'Creative futures': UTAS opens $27m home for architecture, design, arts and tech

The University of Tasmania has officially completed the $27 million refurbishment of its new home for architecture, design, arts and technology.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black opened 'Workshop and Levee Studios' - previously the school's Architecture and Design department - on Friday, February 23 in what he said added a "new layer of history" to the storied building.
"We are building on a proud history of art and design excellence, which has seen people come from all over the world to study in Tasmania and go on to shape the communities we live in," Professor Black said.
The building - originally a Diesel Locomotive Workshop prior to its life as a learning site - will now not only house UTAS' schools of architecture and design studies but also the information and communication technology and creative arts and media
"These facilities bring together different types of creative and technical talent in a highly collaborative space," Professor Black said.
"It will enhance the ways we deliver hands-on teaching and research, create an exciting and memorable student experience, and grow Launceston's standing as a place of learning by making and solving problems through the lens of art, design and technology."
The project was refurbished as part of UTAS' Inveresk Precinct plan and led by local architects XSquared and BVN Architects, with Tasmanian construction company VOS collaborating on construction with over 200 local workers, including 20 apprentices.
The building - a "creative hub" as UTAS is calling it - includes new teaching, study and social spaces, and specialised workshops for ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, and time-based media.
Other additions include student-occupied studios and the student-led Lantern Gallery for showcases and a Black Room exhibition space for mixed media, video and light-based artworks.
The Workshop and Levee Studios will welcome over 500 students and 50 staff focused on creative arts and media, architecture and design and information communication technology from next week.
"We are delighted as stewards and custodians of this space to see the next chapter, or its contribution, to life and the educational possibilities and creative futures of this state," Professor Black said.
