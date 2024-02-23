The Examiner
'Creative futures': UTAS opens $27m home for architecture, design, arts and tech

Declan Durrant
Declan Durrant
February 24 2024 - 5:00am
Vice-Chancellor of the University of Tasmania Professor Rufus Black officially opened the University's Workshop and Levee Studios. Picture by Paul Scambler
Vice-Chancellor of the University of Tasmania Professor Rufus Black officially opened the University's Workshop and Levee Studios. Picture by Paul Scambler

The University of Tasmania has officially completed the $27 million refurbishment of its new home for architecture, design, arts and technology.

