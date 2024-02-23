Community request drives sewerage consultation session at Gravelly Beach

TasWater will seek to answer long-held questions from Gravelly Beach property and homeowners about possibly introducing sewerage services to the area.
A community information session will be held March 2.
The community session comes after a request from the West Tamar Council that TasWater explore and gauge community interest in a reticulated sewerage network.
The session will provide property owners with details of the Service Introduction policy and allow interested community members to engage with TasWater staff directly.
TasWater Head of Communications and Engagement Callan Paske said a community petition triggered the process of investigating an introduction of services.
"We will be there to talk to the community, hear their feedback, address their concerns and provide some clarity around how this process came about and what happens from here," Mr Paske said.
"The West Tamar Council forwarded a community petition in May 2023, signed by 114 residents, asking us to explore options for introducing reticulated sewerage services to the township.
"After doing some preliminary design work and cost estimations, now is the time to have a conversation with the community and explore just how much interest there is for these services."
According to Mr Paske, the next stage of development would only proceed if 50 percent of the community support the proposal. Further, the service introduction would only be delivered if at least 80 percent of the community agree to it.
"The upfront costs for service introductions are the responsibility of property owners," Mr Paske said.
"Our $1.5 billion capital investment program over the next five years is committed to maintaining and upgrading our existing infrastructure."
The community information session will be held 11am - 1pm, Saturday, March 2, at Edinburgh Park, 401 Gravelly Beach Road, Gravelly Beach.
