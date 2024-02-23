Good news walkers: Popular Cataract Walk reopens after months of closure

The Cataract Walk and Trevallyn Steps reopened after a privately owned retaining wall collapsed, closing the popular attraction down.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the council understood how important the Cataract Gorge was to locals and wanted to ensure its reopening as quickly as possible.
''The most exciting part of today was seeing people line up as the gate opened,'' Cr Garwood said.
Linking Kings Bridge and the Cataract Gorge's Cliff Grounds, the retaining wall was built above the track on steep terrain.
Following the landslip, the council worked with the property owner and a range of experts to address safety concerns for the track's future.
Utilising a fabricated trolley system, the council removed over 1500 tonnes of bluestone and wall material from above the Cataract Walk.
Cr Garwood said the procedure was ''technically complex'' due to the difficult terrain.
He said additional improvements to handrails and walking surfaces were upgraded in areas that required attention.
Some minor works will continue over the next few weeks; however, no further closures will be required.
General manager of infrastructure and assets Michael Newby said the remaining work would be in an unfinished area on the face of the wall.
"The work will create little activity and won't disrupt track users," Mr Newby said.
''The alternative was to keep the track closed for another week."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.