Breaking records is five-year-old Molly Pilkington's favourite hobby

According to five-year-old Molly Pilkington, her favourite thing to do at Little Athletics is "breaking records".
Molly, a student at Exeter Primary School, only recently started participating in Little Athletics Under 6, and has received several gold medals and broken multiple club records - some of which were her own.
She won three gold medals in three events at the week 1 of the Launceston Little Athletics Club Championships.
Molly broke the Little Athletics U6 girls long jump record three times, her most recent jump being 2.68 metres. This puts her 12 centimetres off the state record, which she has another chance to break in week 3 of the Club Championships.
With over 30 races this season, Molly is unbeaten in running races for her age group.
She loves competing against her sister Asha, who is two years older than her, and their dog Bonnie.
Molly's parents Anna and Rick Pilkington said they were slightly surprised by how quickly Molly excelled.
"I think one day Rick said he was just doing some little hill sprints and Molly said, 'Oh I'll do them too,' and it was off from there," Mrs Pilkington said.
"It was a bit of a surprise really, though I suppose Rick has always been active with them. After school he'll typically take them to an oval or something so he can get his exercise in, and they tag along."
According to Mrs Pilkington, athleticism somewhat runs in the family.
"Her dad did Little Athletics as well from when he was young and all sorts of sports. About thirteen years ago he also did the Three Peaks challenge."
While Molly competes in a variety of sports, long jump is her favourite. Molly and her family regularly visit the Exeter Primary School oval and long jump pit, as well as the Exeter Dog Park.
"I like doing long jump here with my mum, dad and Asha. And Bonnie too, she loves coming with us. And there's a dog park near here, that's why I love coming."
Mrs Pilkington said Molly is "known by all the dog owners over at the dog park".
Molly's sports hero is Cammi Thomas, who was a former student at Exeter Primary School.
Some of Molly's favourite things are pasta, slushies and of course, dogs. She also loves American dancer and actress Jojo Siwa.
With week 3 of the Club Championships approaching, Molly could well be on her way to breaking a few more records.
