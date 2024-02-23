The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Breaking records is five-year-old Molly Pilkington's favourite hobby

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
February 24 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exter Primary School student Molly Pilkington, 5, and Bonnie the dog. Picture by Paul Scambler
Exter Primary School student Molly Pilkington, 5, and Bonnie the dog. Picture by Paul Scambler

According to five-year-old Molly Pilkington, her favourite thing to do at Little Athletics is "breaking records".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in social and environmental issues. Got a story? Contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.