The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

'Huge benefits to relieving bed block': Northern Hospice site chosen

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyn Lichon Chair of Northern Hospice and Barb Baker of the Friends of Northern Hospice at the Allambi Building, which will be the new site of the hospice centre. Picture by Paul Scambler
Lyn Lichon Chair of Northern Hospice and Barb Baker of the Friends of Northern Hospice at the Allambi Building, which will be the new site of the hospice centre. Picture by Paul Scambler

The site for a state-of-the-art Northern hospice centre was chosen by the Tasmanian Liberal government this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.