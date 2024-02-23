'Huge benefits to relieving bed block': Northern Hospice site chosen

The site for a state-of-the-art Northern hospice centre was chosen by the Tasmanian Liberal government this week.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the new hospice would be located at the current Allambi building at 33-39 Howick Street.
"The Allambi building is already state government-owned, and will mean we can now begin work to deliver the minimum 10-bed hospice and hospice respite care facility," Mr Barnett said.
Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley previously told The Examiner the federal Labor government in 2022-2023 committed $20 million over four years to support the construction of a new stand-alone dedicated hospice within the LGH precinct.
The news was welcomed by Friends of Northern Hospice spokesperson Barbara Baker, who for years advocated for a hospice facility in Launceston.
"It's been a very long and frustrating journey for us," Ms Baker said.
"The previous hospice closed in 2007 and we've been on this journey ever since."
She said ironically, Allambi was a site they identified and drew plans for eight years ago.
"We've seen lots of health ministers and governments come and go ... we've been at times quite buoyed by information that we've had or promises that were made."
"We've been campaigning vigorously for this site and this is a significant step towards improving end-of-life care in our region," she said.
Ms Baker said the Allambi building was on a public transport route and within close proximity to the LGH.
"Which means if someone is terminally ill in the hospital and needs to be transferred, it's close by," Ms Baker said.
"With ambulances, if a patient is identified as needing hospice care rather than acute care, they can be taken directly to the hospice.
"We see it as having huge benefits to relieving bed block to the LGH."
