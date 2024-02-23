Council roll out 'smart parking' signage across Launceston

The City of Launceston council is releasing several electronic smart car park occupancy signs across the city, in an effort to reduce traffic congestion and assist motorists in finding a park.
The new signs will be installed at major arterial entrances to the city, as well as four CBD multi-storey car parks.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the new smart signage would be installed on the East Tamar Highway, Bathurst Street and West Tamar Highway.
"The new signage is linked to a series of sensors in four of the Council's multi-storey car parks, and will allow commuters and visitors to the city to see the number of car spaces available, before getting right into the city."
He said the project aligned with the council's Innovating with Intelligence Strategy, which aimed to guide the future direction of new smart technologies across services and facilities.
"Each of these car parks offers all-day parking, which we want to promote more for those commuters and CBD workers who are looking to park in the city centre for longer than on-street metered parking allows," he said.
"The car parks which will be linked to the signage are the C.H. Smith car park, the Paterson Street West Car Park, the Paterson Street East car park and the Elizabeth Street car park.
"We hope the signage will help to reduce stress levels and congestion when people aren't sure where they're going to park."
