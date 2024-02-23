'Everyone has a story to tell' and everyone knows your name at The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak's social media manager Clementine Blackwood reckons ''If this pub's walls could talk they'd know a lot about the customers, their parents, and probably their grandparents too."
The Royal Oak Hotel in Launceston is a classic corner pub and more. The historic pub has been licensed and serving locals since 1854 and has had over one million patrons through its doors.
''I think what really brings the pub to life is the patrons,'' said the Oak's mixologist, Gracie Roman.
''I can't go a single shift without hearing a story from over 20 years ago, or more.''
Over the last few years the pub has had a glow up with additional function rooms opened up stairs and the popular roof top bar.
Ms Roman said the recent upgrades offer more to the community and speak to a broader audience.
''I think everyone is really happy to see that we've maintained the history and community feel while also spicing it up a little,'' Ms Roman.
It has something to offer for everyone.''
The Royal Oak is largely recognised for its positive involvement with the Tasmanian and Australian music scene.
As one of the few venues in Launceston with live music from Tuesday through to Saturday every week, the Oak has been a long standing contributor to Launceston's live music scene.
Ms Roman said music is a great way to attract people and bring them together.
''Young kids come for the music and older people come for the music,'' Ms Roman said.
Widely recognised singer songwriter John Flanagan and Tasmania's own Daniel J Townsend, will grace the main stage at the Royal Oak this Saturday.
Ms Roman said the show will be ''amazing'' and one not to miss.
Bartender Ari Heslop said this year The Royal Oak will be featuring a tap takeover from Feb 28 - March 2 over this year's MONA FOMA period.
''For the first time ever Moo Brew Bar are releasing their exclusive beers to us,'' Ms Heslop said.
''We want to show support to MONA and Moo Brew as well as encourage the north and south to support each other. ''
