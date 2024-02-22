Deloraine High School welcomes coding programme after winning grant

Deloraine High School's technology classroom has a commendable array of modern technology for students to learn how to use, but they want more.
With 3D printers, a laser cutter, a plasma router and a machine for cutting metal, the school's principal, David Lietzau and digital technology teacher, Ian McKenzie, applied for more equipment via the Bitlink programme.
Bitlink is a technology education company based in Launceston that explores coding and robotics. For the last decade, their mission has been to teach young people more about technology.
Mr McKenzie said the programme is a great way to engage kids with traditional maths and science concepts.
''It's about getting kids to engage in the classroom,'' he said.
Staff from the Bitlink programme visited the school last week and ran a session where they introduced the class to Bitlink, what it is and how it's used.
Grade 10 student Jason Kettle said he is excited to have this programme introduced to the class.
''I'd like to learn more about coding and this is the perfect way because it isn't too complicated to get started,'' he said.
"It's also a great way to get across all the fundamentals of coding before moving onto more complicated technology."
Mr McKenzie said the programme is another way of incorporating hands-on learning that encourages communication and relationship building.
''I really don't consider myself a teacher, I'm a facilitator of their learning,'' he said.
''Some days even I'm unsure about how to use our technology here, so we all sort it out together as a team.''
''There is a reason we learn trigonometry and Pythagoras, and that's put into place with programmes like this.''
