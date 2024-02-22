Clean up begins in St Helens after torrential rainstorm floods town

St Helens and surrounding areas are beginning recovery efforts after a severe storm on Wednesday knocked out power and communications to hundreds of homes, closed several roads and inundated several properties.
Break O'Day Council Mayor Mick Tucker said it would take some time to assess the damage caused, including to roads, the local school, council offices and a council depot.
"We've been struggling, we've still got no communications inside our council offices, we had a lightning strike that cooked everything up at the council depots," Cr Tucker said.
Residents took to social media with photos and videos showing the scale of the storm, from the Scamander River bursting banks to awesome lightning strikes on roofs.
In a social media update posted on Thursday morning, TasNetworks confirmed that more than 90 premises in the region still had no power.
"There are at least 5 transformers that will need to be replaced with crews hoping for the majority of customers to be back on by early afternoon," the statement read.
"This may extend into the late afternoon depending on progress, and we will continue you to keep you updated as we receive more information."
Later in the afternoon, a spokesman said the number of customers without power had fallen to 35.
St Helens District High School Association chair Nick Martin said the school was one of the premises still without power.
He said the facility would be closed until at least next week, after six classrooms flooded on Wednesday.
"Our main concern at the moment is the power box, which is two feet underwater," he said.
"We're waiting for TasNetworks to come and assess, so that's our main problem at the moment."
He said parents and staff were meeting on Thursday to determine whether classes could continue in another location.
Cr Tucker urged the government and Telstra to look at communications infrastructure in the area, after extensive communication failures during the storm.
"The network probably hasn't got enough capacity when an emergency is on to handle the additional traffic," he said.
"And when you're in an emergency, you need to have everything working for you, and if you haven't got the capacity in the tower, you don't have communications ... and it makes the emergency even worse."
