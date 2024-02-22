The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Clean up begins in St Helens after torrential rainstorm floods town

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
February 22 2024 - 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cleanup has begun after flooding hit St Helens and surrounding areas on Wednesday. Picture by Annette Blackberry/Facebook
A cleanup has begun after flooding hit St Helens and surrounding areas on Wednesday. Picture by Annette Blackberry/Facebook

St Helens and surrounding areas are beginning recovery efforts after a severe storm on Wednesday knocked out power and communications to hundreds of homes, closed several roads and inundated several properties.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.