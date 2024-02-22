Jack Davenport reveals why he left Tasmanian Greens, runs as independent

Former Tasmanian Greens candidate Jack Davenport will run as an independent in this years election for the seat of Bass largely because "mainstream politics has failed."
Tasmanian Greens convenor Damien Irving confirmed Mr Davenport sought pre-selection for the Greens, and finished in last place in the member ballot with support from 11 members.
Cecily Rosol has already been announced as the party's lead candidate in the seat of Bass.
Mr Davenport said 18 months ago, he resigned as state convener for the Tasmanian Greens and the next day, gave evidence to the COY.
"When that happened, it became clear to me that there's a pathway for what I had to do what I felt was important," Mr Davenport said.
"And I can look back to that moment as a divergence between me and the Tasmanian Greens."
"This isn't something that has happened in isolation recently, it's something that has grown over time.
"This seems to be for me, the natural point of where I've come to be an independent voice to challenge the people in power."
Mr Davenport said he would fight a "vigorous fight" as an independent in this campaign.
"I feel like I'm certainly the underdog in this situation," Mr Davenport said.
"At the end of the day I have to do what I feel is right for me and what I feel is right for the people of Bass."
Mr Davenport said Tasmania was in crisis, and being an independent voice meant bringing a new ability to deliver integrity and accountability in parliament.
"It's clear to me that mainstream politics has failed," Mr Davenport said.
"It'd be easy to lay all the blame at the last nine years of a chaotic Liberal government, but the reality is this is the result of decades of maladministration at the highest levels."
A vocal advocate for child protection reform and whistle-blower to the Commission of Inquiry (COY), Mr Davenport promised if he was elected and in a balance of power situation, he would make a "non-negotiable" condition of giving confidence of supply to a new government to close Ashley Detention Centre within the year.
"I call on all independents and minor political parties to support this position," Mr Davenport said.
"It's quite clear that independents and smaller parties will be in a very strong position in any future Parliaments.
"I think it's their responsibility to state very clearly where they are and what they will do if they get into a balance of power situation because children are not safe in Ashley and that centre needs to close."
Mr Irving said the Tasmanian Greens wished Mr Davenport all the best for his campaign.
