Hundreds of election signs placed in Bass as candidates begin campaigns

It's been just over a week since the state election was called and candidates have wasted no time with placing their corflutes around town.
Political advertising has begun to line streets across the Bass electorate as 17 politicians vie for just five seats.
Incumbent Labor MPs Janie Finlay and Michelle O'Byrne are joined by new faces Will Gordon, Adrian Hinds and Roshan Dhingra.
Ms Finlay said all of the party's candidates had "over 100 sign locations locked in" since the poll date was announced on February 14.
"We have incredible members and volunteers who do what they can to support our candidates," she said.
"Since the election has been called, people have been calling daily and offering to host a sign. It's amazing."
The Liberals selected five new candidates to contest the election alongside Michael Ferguson and Simon Wood.
The party was contacted for comment on its corflutes but did not respond.
The Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN) has three candidates for the Bass electorate as the party attempts to secure its first seat in the House of Assembly.
When asked how many signs she had up, Rebekah Pentland simply said "not enough".
"We don't have the budget for 'above the line marketing' like the major parties do and JLN is new to the state elections. It is important for candidate identification," she said.
Angela Armstrong said she'd driven almost 1000 kilometres to erect nearly 120 corflutes for her campaign.
"I am partly self funded and then supported by the JLN. Without my volunteer and friend Max helping me, none of it would be possible," she said.
Machine shop manager Ludwig Johnson said he had signs at 50 locations across the electorate.
"We don't have big donors funding us, we run on a shoestring budget and paid for the signs ourselves with support from the JLN," he said.
Corflutes don't come cheap, with online distributer Rogue Print and Mail quoting $895 for 100 of it's thinnest boards.
Independent member for Bass Lara Alexander and Greens candidate Cecily Rosol did not comment on their election campaigns.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.