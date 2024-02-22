Vision for regional town's new early learning centre looking like reality

State government funding may make a vision for a bigger and better early learning centre and care space for children a reality for the St Marys community.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced funding support for the facility's concept development plan in early February through the Strategic Regional Partnership.
CEO of Thrive Group Ed Beswick said the current facility needs to be bigger to meet the community's needs.
Manager of St Marys Building Blocks, Tanya Greenwood, said, ''So many people have rung the current child care centre, like nurses and teachers wanting to move here only to be told their kids can't be taken on due to limited space.''
Ms Greenwood said in 2017, a group of concerned locals, including herself, got together and drew up a plan for a better early-learning facility.
''The current facility isn't up to standard; it's a 10-place centre,'' Ms Greenwood said.
''Over the last couple of years, Break O'Day Council have recognised that one of the major barriers to growth in the valley is the lack of childcare.''
''So they took the problem on as part of their strategic plan for the East Coast, and it's been pushed for ever since.''
Ms Greenwood said the Break O'Day municipality is an ''ageing population'' and developments like these are important for the region's future.
''If we want young people to be the carers, nurses, doctors and police we need to invest in the things that families need,'' she said.
The Strategic Regional Partnership includes a $5.2 million Government investment into development strategies to enhance health and education services as well as job opportunities for young people on the East Coast of Tasmania.
The investment includes development of tourism and infrastructure planning.
