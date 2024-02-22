The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Vision for regional town's new early learning centre looking like reality

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated February 22 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image of the Thrive Group St Marys Early Learning Centre. Image supplied
Image of the Thrive Group St Marys Early Learning Centre. Image supplied

State government funding may make a vision for a bigger and better early learning centre and care space for children a reality for the St Marys community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.