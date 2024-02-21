Jack Davenport breaks from Greens to run as an independent

Former Greens candidate Jack Davenport will run as an independent in this year's election which will likely set himself up for a fight with his former party for the seventh seat in Bass.
Mr Davenport had run as a Greens candidate in the 2020 Rosevears Legislative Council election as well as the 2021 state election and had sought party pre-selection this time around for one of the seven spots on the Bass ticket, but was turned down.
The Greens polled 11.41 per cent in Bass in the 2021 state election with 7684 votes.
Cecily Roly has already been announced as the party's lead candidate in the seat of Bass.
Mr Davenport said he would resign his party membership to nominate to run as an independent in this year's election.
He is employed as a staffer in Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson's office and said he would vacate that role to run in the election.
A former child protection worker and child safety advocate, Mr Davenport said should he find himself in a balance of power position, he would refuse to provide confidence and supply to any new government which refused to initiate the early closure of Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
"The most vulnerable in this state should be able to rely on the protection of the government and instead are being left exposed to harm, while state institutions and agencies circle wagons around enablers of abuse in senior positions," he said.
Mr Davenport provided a submission and testimony to the Commission of Inquiry into state responses to child sexual abuse allegations within Tasmanian schools, hospitals, out-of-home care and youth custodial facilities, along with victim-survivor Tiffany Skeggs.
Ms Skeggs said she believed Mr Davenport would provide a voice for vulnerable Tasmanians in state parliament if elected.
"I have full confidence Jack will provide a truly independent voice of integrity to parliament ensuring the well-being of our state's most vulnerable remains the highest of priorities," she said.
