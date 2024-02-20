Internationally recognised artist debuts new ceramics in UTAS exhibition

Michael Doolan is obsessed with memory. That's why his sculptures look like they stepped right out of a collective western childhood - or more aptly from the pages of a Grimm's Fairy Tale.
"I've always thought about what these stories we learn as kids mean to us, how they've influenced us, what life lessons we take from them," Doolan said.
"But they're also scary, and I think there's a juxtaposition there that I try to express; seriousness meets playfulness."
Doolan's ceramic works - fibre-glass, ceramic and enamel sculptures of little boys and girls reminiscent of Hansel and Gretel - are currently scattered around UTAS' River's Edge building.
They're also a world-first debut from an internationally recognised Australian artist.
They form the latest installation of a pop-up exhibition series curated by Academy Gallery director Malcolm Bywaters that brings professional art to more than just the university's fine arts students.
Doolan has previously exhibited throughout the country - notably featuring in Melbourne's Federation Square and at Mona Foma.
The works he's displaying at UTAS this year are debut pieces, which Mr Bywaters said was a "significant coup for the University".
"Michael's work takes the pop-up exhibition program to the next level of national and international exposure," Mr Bywaters said.
The new pieces focus on the "flexibility" of fairy tales and memory but conversely placing them into solid form - taking something hard to grasp and solidifying it.
"Stories are elastic, they can be stretched and manipulated to suit whatever sort of time period that they're addressing," Doolan said.
"That's why they resonate with us but also what makes them long-lasting and I toy with that in multiple ways.
"Things like making them look like toys from my childhood but also having them be classically unwelcoming colours - there's an incongruity to that where a friendly object looks unwelcoming, but it also has a sense of importance.
"I hope it draws people in to engage with the works in a place they might not expect it.
"Somewhere in their memory.
Michael Doolan's UTAS pop-up exhibition is available for viewing on the second floor of UTAS' River's Edge building.
