Learning to drive will be easier in St Marys thanks to this program

A new learner drivers program launched in St Marys, is making it easier for residents without cars to learn to drive.
The Get In2 Gear program provides free sessions by a trained driving mentor every Wednesday.
Break O'Day council mayor Mick Tucker said while the program was great news, it relied on volunteers and needed more.
"In small communities like ours we tend to rely on volunteers more than the bigger cities, and we really can't emphasise enough how important volunteers are to our community," Cr Tucker said.
"Simply put if we cannot find mentors, the program would cease to exist."
The assignment of a volunteer mentor to the St Marys program means residents no longer have to travel to Fingal or St Helens to learn to drive.
The program already services Fingal and St Helens, along with Mathinna and Mangana.
Cr Tucker said the program helps at least five Break O'Day residents a year get their licence.
"At the moment there are 25 participants in the program," Cr Tucker said.
"If our community wants to continue to have access to programs like this we need more people in the community to volunteer.
"Volunteering doesn't just benefit the community, individuals get a lot out of giving back - it truly is a rewarding experience."
